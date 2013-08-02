MADRID Spain's deep unemployment problem eased a little more in July as the number of registered jobless fell for the fifth straight month, the Labor Ministry said, due to seasonal factors including a busy tourist season.

The government on Friday said a labor market reform carried out in February 2012 had mitigated the rise in unemployment, improved competitiveness and prevented the destruction of nearly a quarter of a million jobs in its first year of operation.

Spanish unemployment has soared to record levels since a property bubble burst in 2008. It is expected to remain high for years to come as the battered economy, in recession since the end of 2011, struggles to get back to sustainable growth.

Last year's reform, which sparked daily protests and a general strike, cut severance pay for workers and watered down collective bargaining rights to give more power to employers in an attempt to kickstart Spain's moribund labor market.

Friday's data showed jobless numbers fell by 1.4 percent in July, or by 64,866 people, from June leaving 4.7 million people out of work.

The data followed a quarterly survey by the National Statistics Institute last week which reported an unemployment rate of 26.3 percent in the second quarter with 6 million people unable to find work.

"In annual terms, employment continues to be destroyed ... but less than before and this points to a change in trend," said Estefania Ponte, economy and strategy director at brokerage Cortal Consors.

The reform had softened the year-on-year rise in unemployed to 5 percent in the second quarter of 2013 from 18 percent in the second quarter of 2012, the Economy Minister said on Friday.

Job creation would start once the economy started to grow at a rate of between 1 and 1.2 percent, the Economy Ministry said. Before the reform, a growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of over 2 percent was necessary for creating employment, it said.

The number of people registering as out of work in July fell in all the main economic sectors, with the largest drop seen in the services industry, down 37,614 people, or 1.3 percent, boosted by a strong tourism season.

Spain's tourism sector, worth over 10 percent of economic output, has seen a boost this year as holiday makers avoid trouble spots in usually popular destinations in Northern Africa such as Egypt

The Labor Ministry's registered jobless figures tend to be lower than the statistics institute's estimates as they do not include the long-term unemployed whose benefits end after two years leading them to stop signing on.

(Reporting By Paul Day, Sonya Dowsett and Manuel Maria Ruiz; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)