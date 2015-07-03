A contestant waits before taking part in the annual high heels race during Gay Pride celebrations in Chueca quarter in Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A contestant (R) waits before taking part in the annual high heels race during Gay Pride celebrations in Chueca quarter in Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A contestant (L) waits before taking part in the annual high heels race during Gay Pride celebrations in Chueca quarter in Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Contestants take part in the annual high heels race during Gay Pride celebrations in Chueca quarter in Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Contestants take part in the annual high heels race during Gay Pride celebrations in Chueca quarter in Madrid, Spain, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Pop star Mariah Carey is said to swim in her heels, in Spain on Thursday, men raced in them.

Wearing stilettos, kitten heels and wedges, dozens of men in colorful costumes donned their best footwear for Madrid's Gay Pride high heels race.

Using rolls of sticky tape, the runners strapped their shoes to their feet before running down a packed street in the city's Chueca neighborhood, cheered on by crowds.

The competition, which is limited to men, is held during Madrid Pride celebrations and draws competitors from abroad.

"(It's) really fun. I´m very excited because it is the first time I participate in the high heels race," Jason, from Peru, who went on to win the race, said. "I wear heels to the Pride every year but I have never run with them."

Rules state the heels must be at least 10 cm (4 inches) high, and the shoes are measured before the race.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Madrid; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)