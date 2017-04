MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday that the European Union must stick to the agreed-on calendar for banking reform in the euro zone area and provide credit for small businesses.

Rajoy, who was speaking at a news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Pedro Passos Coelho, added that the EU could do more to help recession-struck countries and that there was no time to lose.

