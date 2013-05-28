PARIS Spain's Rajoy said on Tuesday that both the European Investment Bank and European Central Bank should do more to help credit flow to small businesses.

Speaking at a conference on youth employment in Paris, Rajoy also said the European Union "should establish a mechanism to temporarily exclude from the national deficit, for the purposes of the excessive deficit procedure, the cost of exemptions granted from social security contributions when young people are hired."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)