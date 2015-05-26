Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
MADRID Private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on the possible sale of its controlling stake in Spanish telecoms operator Telecable, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
U.S.-based Carlyle has 85 percent of Telecable, a firm which operates in Asturias, northern Spain. Several small telecoms firms offer services in the area, which analysts and bankers say are ripe for consolidation after a round of mergers among bigger operators in the country.
Carlyle and Goldman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Carlos Ruano)
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.