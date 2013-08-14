LONDON Hedge funds further abandoned gold in the second quarter of this year, lightening holdings of the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust as spot prices plummeted.

JP Morgan Chase & Co cut its investment in the SPDR Gold Trust fund by 1.6 million shares to 8.6 million, valued at $1.1 billion, as of 30 June, compared with three months earlier, data on the Nasdaq website shows.

Northern Trust Corporation also lowered its investment by 72 percent, or 4.99 million shares to 1.9 million shares, valued at $246.5 million, while Wells Fargo & Company also sold 738,039 shares and are down to 1.4 million, valued at $179 million.

TD Asset Management Inc sold 1.05 million shares, reducing its holdings by 59 percent.

Teacher Retirement System of Texas sold 1.04 million shares in the second quarter, cutting its holdings by 67 percent to 499,593 shares, valued at $64.5 million.

But New York hedge fund Gruss & Co Inc raised its shares by nearly 10 million to a total 10.84 million, valued at $1.4 billion, with that acquisition making it the biggest investor in SPDR after Paulson & Co, which has yet to report if there has been any change in its holdings in the second quarter.

Funds report on their quarterly activity within 45 days of the end of the quarter.

Global SPDR gold holdings fell by 14.14 million ounces this year, about $19 billion at current prices.

(The story corrects headline to say funds cut gold holdings, not deepen bets against gold)

