FRANKFURT Spiegel-Verlag, publisher of German magazine Der Spiegel, will cut costs by 15 million euros ($17 million) over the next two years, it said on Wednesday, blaming falling advertising revenues and declining circulation.

The move follows years of crisis in Germany's media industry that have caused a number of high-profile casualties, most notably that of business newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, which shut down in 2012.

"All media companies that produce high-quality journalism at high costs like Spiegel have big challenges ahead of them," said Spiegel-Verlag head Thomas Hass, adding that ad revenues had been in decline for years while costs remained stable.

"We are running the risk of sliding into the red soon."

A spokeswoman said there would be job cuts, but could not say how many.

Spiegel-Gruppe, which employs 1,139 staff and includes Spiegel-Verlag, online portal Spiegel-Online, as well as monthly Manager Magazin, made sales of 285 million euros and profit after tax of 25 million in 2014.

That compares with sales of 353 million euros and profit after tax of 48 million in 2007.

Germany is home to Europe's largest print media market and has been suffering from falling advertising revenues and the reluctance of consumers to pay for print publications they can read mostly for free online.

