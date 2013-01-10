* Spielberg dissatisfied with script, budget - source
* India's Reliance Group owns stake in Spielberg company
* Fox studio was set to jointly finance film with Dreamworks
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks
studio has indefinitely postponed "Robopocalypse," the
director's next film, distributor Walt Disney said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Disney did not give a reason for the delay, but a source
with knowledge of the film said the director was dissatisfied
with the script and production budget estimates.
The science-fiction movie was set to begin production this
spring and be released in April 2014. No new date was announced.
"Robopocalypse" is based on Daniel H. Wilson's futuristic
novel about a war between humans and robots intent on destroying
them.
"It's about the consequences of creating technologies that
make our lives easier, and what happens when that technology
becomes smarter than we are," Spielberg told his "War Horse"
star Tom Hiddleston in an interview in early 2012 for Time Out
Film.
The script, which is being written by "The Cabin in the
Woods" writer and director Drew Goddard, wasn't "landing where
Steven wanted it," according to the source.
Disney studio spokesman Paul Roeder had no comment.
The film was scheduled to star Anne Hathaway and Chris
Hemsworth, according to the movie reference site imdb.com.
DreamWorks, a private company half owned by Indian
conglomerate Reliance Group, would finance the film with News
Corp's Fox studio, which had co-financed Spielberg's
2002 futuristic film "Minority Report."
Disney is paid a percentage of a film's revenues to
distribute DreamWorks' films domestically. It counts on
DreamWorks' movies to reduce its own studio costs while
providing it with high profile films.
Estimates for "Robopocalypse" were coming in around $160
million, higher than Spielberg wanted, said the source.
Spielberg, whose most recent film, "Lincoln," has domestic
ticket sales of more than $200 million, is contemplating other
unannounced projects while he waits for the script.