SANTA MONICA, California The Independent Spirit Awards handed out accolades on Saturday for the best films and performances of 2013.

The awards, sponsored by Los Angeles-based Film Independent, are the top honors in the United States for independent movies made for less than $20 million.

Following is a list of winners.

BEST FEATURE "12 Years a Slave"

BEST FEMALE LEAD Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"

BEST MALE LEAD Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE Lupita Nyong'o, "12 Years a Slave"

BEST SUPPORTING MALE Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"

BEST DIRECTOR Steve McQueen, "12 Years a Slave"

BEST SCREENPLAY John Ridley, "12 Years of Slave"

BEST DOCUMENTARY "20 Feet From Stardom"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM "Blue is the Warmest Color"

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer) Ryan Coogler, "Fruitvale Station"

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY Bob Nelson, "Nebraska"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Sean Bobbitt, "12 Years a Slave"

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under

$500,000) "This is Martin Bonner"

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film's director, casting director, and its ensemble cast) "Mud"

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD Tony Halbrooks and James M. Johnston

STELLA ARTOIS TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD Jason Osder, "Let the Fire Burn"

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant)