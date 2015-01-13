TPG Growth to acquire medical staffing firm Medical Solutions
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.
LONDON British pubs group Greene King said its shareholders gave their blessing to its plan to acquire rival Spirit Pub Company for 774 million pounds ($1.17 billion).
The takeover was agreed in November and followed Spirit's rejection of an earlier approach from Magners cider maker C&C Group.
"The combination of Greene King and Spirit will create the UK's leading managed pub company and deliver significant value for shareholders," Greene King's chief executive Rooney Anand said in a statement.
Over 99 percent of investors in Greene King voted in favor of the deal at a meeting on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
FRANKFURT Bayer has agreed to sell its Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses to win antitrust approval for its acquisition of Monsanto , it said on Monday.