Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The San Francisco, California-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch were lead underwriters to the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Splunk intends to list its shares under the ticker symbol "SPLK," but did not disclose which exchange it planned to list on.

The company said it may use part of the proceeds to acquire or invest in technologies and businesses that complement its activities.

According to the filing, the company has not posted a profit in the last 5 years.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

