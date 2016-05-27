Technicians Ilya Podolsky and Natalia Bochkaryova work at the Russian anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BERLIN A total of 23 athletes from five sports tested positive for banned drugs in re-checks of 265 samples from the London 2012 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

Last week the organization found 31 athletes from six sports who could be banned from the Rio de Janeiro Games in August after failing doping tests when 454 samples were re-examined from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.