Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
BERLIN A total of 23 athletes from five sports tested positive for banned drugs in re-checks of 265 samples from the London 2012 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
Last week the organization found 31 athletes from six sports who could be banned from the Rio de Janeiro Games in August after failing doping tests when 454 samples were re-examined from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
When the ATP Race standings were updated this week Andy Murray, the world number one, languished down at 13th.