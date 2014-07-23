GLASGOW Sibling rivalry will be intense but will not get out of hand when South African rhythmic gymnasts Julene and Aimee van Rooyen go head-to-head at the Commonwealth Games.

The sisters will compete as both team mates and rivals in the team and individual events in Glasgow, but elder sibling Julene is confident there will be no squabbling.

"We feel very privileged to both be able to compete at the Games," the 21-year-old said.

"We support each other 100 percent and there is no jealousy or fighting.

“We help each other a lot, ask each other to check routines and we always give honest advice, which is really good." The pair were encouraged from a young age to compete in the discipline by their mother.

"She used to compete in artistic gymnastics but when she went to Germany she learned about rhythmic and she brought it back to South Africa,” 18-year-old Aimee said.

“We have been learning this since we were babies."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)