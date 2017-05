An employee works at the reception of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Folders reading 'Cycling', 'Wrestling', 'Swimming', 'Weightlifting', 'Triathlon', 'Water Polo', are seen behind an employee at the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The logo of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is seen outside its headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW The Russian Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that it had been informed by the International Olympic Committee that re-tests of samples from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing showed positive results for 14 Russian athletes.

The committee said in a statement that it would not give the names of the Russian athletes until the results of testing of their B samples and the start of official disciplinary proceedings.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)