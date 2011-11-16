SYDNEY Australian services firm Spotless Group SPT.AX on Thursday rejected a second takeover offer since May, saying the A$698 million ($709 million) bid from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners was too low.

Spotless in a statement said its directors intend to take no further action on the proposal signaling the private equity firm needs to come back with a higher proposal for negotiations.

Pacific Equity Partners has entered into pre-bid agreements with certain shareholders for 19.64 percent of Spotless. The company is tightly held, with 10 fund managers holding 61 percent of its shares.

Spotless, which provides services including cleaning, security, and catering, said that the offer did not reflect the fundamental value of the company in the context of change in control.

The offer comes six months after Spotless rejected a A$657 million offer from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.

The latest proposal was pitched at A$2.63 a share, a 12 percent premium to the last trade in Spotless. Its shares closed on Wednesday at A$2.35, up 20 percent this month on speculation that a fresh bid was in the works.

The offer assumes no further dividend would be paid until a successful deal is concluded and the proposed timetable showed the deal would not be complete before the record date for interim dividend, Spotless said.

Spotless is expected to pay about a 5 cents dividend in February.

The bid is being backed with financing from banks including Citigroup (C.N), Investec, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) and HSBC (HSBA.L).

Pacific Equity Partners was planning to use the commitment letters from the banks to approach investors before going to the Spotless board with its proposal, two sources had previously said.

Pacific Equity Partners is advised by Citigroup (C.N) and Investec. Spotless is advised by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Clayton Utz. ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Davies)