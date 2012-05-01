A Sprint logo with a Manhattan skyline reflected in the window on the front door of the Sprint store on New York City's West 42nd street. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) has won a $2 billion four-year contract to provide wireless services to public sector clients in the western United States, the company said on Tuesday.

Sprint shares were up 4 percent after it said it was awarded the contract by the Western States Contracting Alliance, a public sector purchasing consortium for 15 states.

Shares in money-losing Sprint, which faces hefty costs from a network upgrade project, were up 10 cents at $2.58 in afternoon trade on New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)