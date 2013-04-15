FCA CEO says no talks with Volkswagen
AMSTERDAM Car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not holding any merger talks with German rival Volkswagen, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
NEW YORK Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Monday that the company has not withdrawn Dish's acquisition offer for Clearwire Corp but that it would honor the terms of an agreement Clearwire made with Sprint Nextel Corp.
Dish made a $3.30 per share counteroffer for Clearwire in January after Sprint agreed to buy out Clearwire for $2.97 per share. Then Dish announced a $25.5 billion offer for Sprint Nextel on Monday, trumping a $20 billion agreement for Japan's Softbank Corp to buy Sprint.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TOKYO Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.