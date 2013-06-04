NEW YORK Glass Lewis on Tuesday told shareholders in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) not to vote on SoftBank Corp's (9984.T) offer to buy the company at a special meeting on June 12, citing a rival bid from Dish Network (DISH.O).

Glass Lewis said it would be premature for Sprint shareholders to vote on SoftBank's proposed $20.1 billion purchase of 70 percent of Sprint while the company's board is still evaluating Dish's $25.5 billion counter bid.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)