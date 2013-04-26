Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) has set June 12 as the tentative date for a special meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed $20.1 billion deal with SoftBank Corp (9984.T), according to a document it said it filed with U.S. regulators.

While the No. 3 U.S. operator is still evaluating a $25.5 billion counter bid from satellite TV provider Dish Network (DISH.O), it is going ahead with the process for its October agreement to sell 70 percent of its shares to SoftBank.

Sprint said it made the proxy filing with a meeting date at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, but spokesman Scott Sloat noted that the meeting date could change as the company is still waiting for final approval from the SEC.

