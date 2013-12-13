Danone wins antitrust approval to buy food maker WhiteWave
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
Sprint Corp (S.N) is mulling a bid for T-Mobile US TMUS.N, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.
Sprint could launch a bid in the first half of 2014, the report said.
Sprint is the third largest carrier in the United States, while T-Mobile is the fourth. A tie-up between the two could raise concerns among government regulators.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
U.S. handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co will spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale of the company after receiving an offer last week from Coach Inc , three people said on Monday on condition of anonymity.
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.