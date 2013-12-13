Signage for a T-Mobile store is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Sprint Corp (S.N) is mulling a bid for T-Mobile US TMUS.N, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint could launch a bid in the first half of 2014, the report said.

Sprint is the third largest carrier in the United States, while T-Mobile is the fourth. A tie-up between the two could raise concerns among government regulators.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)