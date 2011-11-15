MILAN Producers of sprouted seeds should tighten safety measures along the production chain as the ready-to-eat food can cause large outbreaks of illness, the EU food safety agency said after thousands of people were hit by E.coli infection this year.

Pathogenic bacteria such as Escherichia coli (E.coli) can contaminate the seeds intended for sprouting during production, storage and distribution through contaminated irrigation water and soil particles, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The high temperatures and humidity needed for the germination and sprouting of seeds are also favorable conditions for bacteria to grow and spread, while consumption of raw or minimally processed sprouted seeds pose additional safety concerns, EFSA said.

"Preventing initial contamination during production, storage and distribution of seeds is of the foremost importance as sprouted seeds have the potential to cause large food-borne outbreaks," the Parma, Italy-based agency said.

More than 4,100 people in Europe and North America have been infected in two outbreaks of E. coli infection this year -- a very large one centered in northern Germany and a smaller cluster focused around the French city of Bordeaux.

Almost all of those affected in the first outbreak -- the deadliest on record -- lived in Germany or had recently travelled there. The infection has killed 48 people in Germany and one person in Sweden.

General European Union food safety hygiene rules should be applied across the whole chain from seed production to the final sprouted product, EFSA said.

Producers should ensure safe use of fertilizers and irrigation water, minimize contamination of seeds with soil during harvest and prevent mechanical damage of seeds, it said.

Producers should also make sure that seeds are transported, processed and stored under conditions minimizing the potential for microbial contamination. They should remove damaged seeds and improve the ability to trace seed lots, it said.

