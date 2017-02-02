NEW YORK Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc (SQ.N) will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.

Kevin Burke, Square's chief marketing officer and a former Visa Inc (V.N) executive, will replace Brougher as the company's sales and marketing head, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Brougher, who joined the San Francisco-based company as "business lead" and helped expand its international presence, will remain until May to help with the transition, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Burke joined Square in late 2014 to help lead customer acquisition efforts and was formerly chief marketing officer at credit card company Visa.

Founded and led by Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, Square provides technology to help businesses accept credit card payments via mobile devices.

The company, which went public in 2015, also takes advantage of its wealth of merchant transaction data to offer loans to its clients.

Prior to joining Square as business lead, Brougher spent several years at Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, where she was most recently in charge of a team working with small advertisers. She was formerly at broker Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) as vice president of business strategy.

"We are grateful to Francoise for her longstanding commitment to our sellers and all that she did to help build and scale our company over the past four years," a Square spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Rigby)