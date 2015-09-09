Mobile payments company Square Inc may file for an initial public offering by the fourth quarter of this year, although the timing depends on market conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc and its current chief executive, has assured investors and key employees that he will also remain Square's chief executive, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1UHYXyh)

At this point, the timing of Square's IPO is more contingent on market conditions than on whether Dorsey remains its CEO, Bloomberg said.

Square Inc declined to comment.

