COLOMBO Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at record lows for an 11th straight month on Friday, as expected, saying past policy measures have helped to achieve the economic growth target of 7.8 percent for this year.

"We see credit growth picking and economic growth at the same level we had targeted," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters after the rate decision.

"All the numbers are telling us that there is no need for much changes at the moment."

The central bank left the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) unchanged at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively.

Most analysts had expected policymakers to keep rates steady of a Jan. 8 presidential election.

Cabraal said annual inflation in December is likely to remain unchanged from last month's 1.5 percent, as the positive impact of lower fuel prices is expected to offset by rise in vegetable prices.

Private sector credit growth, which fell to more than four-year lows in July, picked up for a third straight month to 5.1 percent year-on-year in October, from 4.6 percent a month earlier.

The central bank said in a statement that policies adopted by the government and the central bank have helped keep the economy on track to achieve growth projections for the year, in spite of adverse weather and uncertain global conditions.

The central bank will announce its overall policy measures for 2015 in the first two weeks of January.

