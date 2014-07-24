COLOMBO The central banks of India and Sri Lanka signed a bilateral agreement allowing them to buy up to the equivalent of $500 million in each other's government debt to diversify their currency reserves, the Sri Lanka central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"The central bank of Sri Lanka could now access one of the growing securities markets in the world, realising a considerably higher return for the funds invested," it said in a statement.

"At the same time, the RBI investments in the Sri Lankan government securities market would lead to greater stability in the Sri Lankan government bond market."

