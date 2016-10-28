The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved St. Jude Medical Inc's device to prevent recurrent strokes in certain patients.

The device, amplatzer PFO occluder, has been approved for patients who previously had a stroke due to a blood clot that passed through a small hole in the heart and then traveled to the brain. (bit.ly/2eVlgo2)

(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)