The logo of the pharmaceutical company Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at its headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT The recent tie-up of Watson WPI.N and Actavis has created yet another formidable rival for Stada (STAGn.DE) in the global generic drug industry, raising doubts whether the German manufacturer should continue on a standalone basis.

Unless its long-standing chief executive has an unexpected change of heart, Stada will be dwarfed further in an industry that is going for size in a race to cut costs and compete on price.

Stada, Germany's largest independent generics maker, is too indebted to shoulder large takeovers and would either have to put itself up for sale or settle for the junior role in a merger if it wanted to bulk up.

But Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff has said he is fine with the company as it stands and - according to two people familiar with the matter - has rebuffed several suitors over the past three years.

One source with knowledge of the matter said Stada rejected previously unreported approaches from Teva (TEVA.TA) in late 2009 as well as Watson WPI.N and Pfizer (PFE.N) the following year.

Another financial-industry source familiar with Stada said the group had over the years been approached by "all the big names in the industry".

"For as long as he (Retzlaff) has been in power, every deal has been torpedoed," this person added.

All companies involved declined to comment on the matter.

While merger talks, abortive or otherwise, are not unusual in a consolidating industry, Retzlaff has made no secret of his view that the need for size was overstated.

"What many people are misinterpreting are the so-called economies of scale that allegedly we are lacking. That's simply wrong," he said at a press conference in March, adding those who do simply "have a weak grasp of the trade".

The market begs to differ.

Watson shares have surged more than 25 percent since Reuters first reported the U.S. generics maker was in talks to acquire Actavis, in what was confirmed as a $5.6 billion cross-border deal.

Retzlaff, in charge since 1994 and described as headstrong and unorthodox in his management style, has said he is open to takeover bids that benefit shareholders. Still, he has no direct financial incentive to bolster Stada's share price by being more responsive to suitors.

Company filings show his pay package includes no stock options or equivalent incentives but instead is linked to 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding extraordinary items.

Market participants have not failed to notice the growing disconnect between a dwindling bottom line and rising adjusted EBITDA - stripped, for instance, of writedowns on a Serbian subsidiary unable to collect money owed by drug distributors.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

A rise in charges labeled as extraordinary:

link.reuters.com/nav87s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Stada has also shown little resolve as a buyer. A recent Reuters report showed it failed to strike two takeover deals following months of exclusive talks in a key emerging market, Russia.

"Stada lacks critical mass," said Nomura analyst Martin Brunninger. He added it also lacked specialization such as Mylan's (MYL.O) expertise in HIV drugs or Fresenius Kabi's (FREG.DE) focus on generic infusion drugs to make up for size.

Many in the industry believe that generics makers now need a large and flexible network of low-cost factories to then undercut rivals for bulk contracts tendered by medical insurers.

In a policy change spearheaded by Germany, insurance companies in Western Europe are increasingly relying on this kind of procurement, letting doctors choose only the active ingredient but no longer the drugmaker.

Top generics makers have been on a buying spree, capped by the Watson-Actavis deal which will create a group with $7.1 billion in sales, almost three times Stada's $2.4 billion.

Israel's Teva is still the undisputed No.1 in generics, having chalked up billions in takeover deals over the last 10 years and now generating more than $10 billion in annual generics sales. Runners-up Novartis NOVN.VX and Mylan have also been deal hungry.

Stada's CEO, who started his career in marketing, has said the group would focus on higher-margin generic medicines marketed under a brand, banking on consumer loyalty in eastern Europe and Russia where patients have to buy most prescription drugs themselves.

Stada responded to a request for comment by saying that this strategy was paying off and that it was increasingly growing independent of its German home market.

Critics argue even eastern European governments will eventually switch to procuring drugs via tenders, which would undermine the "branded generics" approach.

(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Cowell)