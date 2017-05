FRANKFURT U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has acquired a stake in Stada (STAGn.DE) in a bid to force the German pharmaceutical manufacturer into a merger deal, German daily Handelsblatt said.

Wyser-Pratte has built a Stada stake of just below 3 percent, Handelsblatt quoted Wyser-Pratte as saying, according to an advance copy of the paper's Tuesday edition.

Stada was not immediately available for comment.

