JAKARTA Indonesian tycoon Tahir said on Monday he is interested in buying all of PT Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI.JK) and merging it with PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk (MAYA.JK), starting with the stake held by Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L).

Standard Chartered and Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk (ASII.JK) each owned 44.8 percent of Permata as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In purchases in 2004 and 2006, Standard Chartered and Astra jointly bought a total of 89 percent of Permata for $548 million, according to Standard Chartered's website. (bit.ly/2jOM9Lr)

"Actually we want all of Permata shares," Tahir, who controls Indonesian conglomerate Mayapada Group, told Reuters by telephone. "But at the moment the one that is planning to sell is StanChart, so we are targeting that first."

If successful in buying up Permata, Tahir said he intends to merge it with Bank Mayapada.

Tira Ardianti, Astra's investor relations head, said: "So far we still support Bank Permata and don't have plans yet to sell Permata shares."

Standard Chartered declined to comment while Permata did not provide an immediate comment.

Permata shares surged as much as 12.4 percent to the highest in nearly five months on Monday. More than 174 million shares were traded, 14 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Indonesia's banking sector enjoys a net interest margin, a key gauge of a bank's profitability, that is relatively high for the region, but ownership regulations for foreign banks have become stricter since 2012.

Permata has a market value of 14.3 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion), making it Indonesia's seventh-largest corporate bank, according to data on Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Mayapada is the sixth-largest corporate bank by market value at 15.4 trillion rupiah, the Eikon data showed.

In November, Standard Chartered's chief executive Bill Winters branded its results unacceptable after reporting a 6 percent fall in third-quarter income from a year earlier. His plans to overhaul the bank are challenged by the lower income and an investigation by Hong Kong regulators into the bank's role in some unidentified stock market listings.

Traders speculated in April last year that state-controlled PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI.JK) may buy a stake in Permata, though the lender declined to comment specifically on Permata.

In February, Winters told analysts that it was in discussions with Astra and regulators to possibly merge its branch with Permata. If that failed it could contemplate a sale, he said at the time.

($1 = 13,350.00 rupiah)

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Sumeet Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)