Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
TOKYO Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co [MEIJY.UL] plans to buy StanCorp Financial Group Inc SFG.N for about 600 billion yen ($4.8 billion) in what would be the biggest acquisition by a Japanese life insurer, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The unlisted life insurer is set to announce the deal on Friday, the source said, declining to be identified because the decision is not yet public.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.