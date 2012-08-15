An exterior view of the Standard Chartered headquarters is seen in London August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Shares in Standard Chartered (STAN.L) were higher in early trading after the bank agreed to pay $340 million to New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran.

The agreement removes the threat of the bank losing its state banking license.

The shares were up 4.3 percent to 1,430 pence at 0715 GMT.

Oriel Securities upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'reduce' citing the removal of a key near term investment uncertainty.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)