SAN FRANCISCO Trouble at High-Profile Internet Start-Ups

Many investors are wondering if more trouble looms for high-profile Internet start-ups. That's leading them to look extra hard at companies with on-demand, logistics-heavy businesses that cater to consumers rather than businesses.

Following are some of the internet companies that have failed in recent years.

2015

Offsite-office assistants business Zirtual announces shut down

Social network Path sold at a deep discount

Online shopping site Fab sold at a deep discount

Upscale grocery business Good Eggs closes in all cities but San Francisco

Cleaning service Homejoy shuts down

2014

Internet-TV business Aereo declares bankruptcy

2012

Photo-sharing service Color sells at a deep discount

Social news website Digg sells at a deep discount

2011

Daily deals site BuyWithMe sells at a deep discount

