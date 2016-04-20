Droid character BB-8 poses for photographers at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON - The cast of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and a range of British celebrities have showcased a collection of droids inspired by BB-8 in a fundraising auction and exhibition in London.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg designed their own interpretation of BB-8, inspired by motifs such as the British seaside, William Shakespeare and The Beatles.

The initiative will raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

"BB-8 GREAT Exhibition" is open to the public until April 21 at London's White Rainbow Gallery.

Bidding can be done online.