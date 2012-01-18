Shares of State Street Corp (STT.N) fell over 6 percent Wednesday after the Boston-based custody bank said it accelerated its expense control program -- a sign that the company sees continued weakness in global capital markets.

State Street's stock fell $2.74, or 6.4 percent, to $40.01 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

State Street Chief Executive Officer Jay Hooley told investors and analysts on a conference call that he expects weakness in global capital markets to continue in 2012.

"So this morning, we announced measures that will result in a further reduction in the run rate of expenses in our capital-markets-facing businesses," Hooley said. "As part of our annual review of all of our businesses, we also recently announced our withdrawal from the fixed-income trading initiative. This decision reflects a number of factors, including continuing market turmoil and regulatory changes, both in the (United States) and Europe, that likely would have required us to increase capital and expenses associated with this initiative."

Over the past year, State Street shares are down 20 percent, outperforming the 22 percent decline on the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index .DJUSAG

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)