19 hours ago
Statoil to look at building world's first CO2 injection storage
June 30, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 19 hours ago

Statoil to look at building world's first CO2 injection storage

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Statoil will look at building a carbon storage facility offshore Norway, in what the energy company said on Friday could be the world's first storage site to receive carbon dioxide from several industrial sources.

"It will capture CO2 from three onshore industrial facilities in eastern Norway and ... have the potential to receive CO2 from both Norwegian and European emission sources," the company said.

CO2 injection possibilities have been a long-researched target for global energy-hungry companies aiming to reduce emissions and achieve targets set by the Paris agreement on climate change.

Such a project could also provide CO2 injection solutions for hydrogen producers that process natural gas, generating CO2 as a by-product, Statoil said.

The proposal by Gassnova, the Norwegian state-owned carbon capture technology firm that gave the assignment to Statoil, consists of a plant that will receive CO2 from ships, which will be further injected into wells east of Norway's Troll gas field.

Statoil did not disclose the potential cost of building the infrastructure.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Dale Hudson

