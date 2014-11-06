HONG KONG Temasek Holdings Ltd is exiting STATS ChipPAC through a $1.8 billion deal with China's Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd (JCET) as the Singapore state investor makes room in its portfolio for more global purchases.

Temasek, which manages about S$223 billion ($173 billion), has been de-risking its portfolio by shedding large concentrated positions in publicly listed companies and putting more money into private ones as it looks to improve returns.

JCET said in a statement on Thursday that it would offer S$0.452 each to buy all the outstanding shares of STATS ChipPAC, a 22 percent discount to STATS last traded price. The deal gives STATS ChipPAC a market value of $780 million, and $1.8 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

JCET, active in the semiconductor business, and rival Chinese bidder Tianshui Huatian Technology Co were among parties who had been in talks about acquiring STATS, Reuters previously reported.

The proposed deal, which is subject to Chinese regulatory approvals, does not include STATS ChipPAC's Taiwan subsidiaries. Founded in 1972, JCET is the largest electronics packaging service provide in China, according to the statement.

Earlier this year, Temasek sold down its stake in Korean semiconductor manufacturer Seoul Semiconductor, bringing down its exposure to the telecommunications, media and technology sector to 23 percent of its portfolio from about 29 percent in 2006, according to its financial statements.

Trading in STATS ChipPAC shares was halted on Monday pending an announcement. STATS ChipPAC, which is about 84 percent-owned by Temasek, provides semiconductor packaging design and assembly solutions.

Temasek declined to comment.

Citigroup advised STATS ChipPAC on the transaction, the statement added. CICC and Deutsche Bank were the financial advisers to the Chinese company, sources told Reuters. Deutsche Bank declined comment while, CICC could not be immediately reached for comment.

