China's approval of a $157 billion infrastructure plan for roads and railways sent U.S. steel and coal shares surging on Friday, analysts said.

"It's definitely China," Michelle Applebaum, of Steel Market Intelligence in Chicago, said of the jump in steel shares.

"Steel prices are determined globally, not domestically. What matters is what happens in China." She noted that 55 percent of global steel demand comes from China, compared with 8 percent from the United States.

Wall Street's positive sentiment was also buoyed by Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) bond-buying program to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, she said.

"Any good global news matters, but especially in China."

William Burns, a coal industry analyst with Johnson Rice & Co in New Orleans, said the combination of the ECB move and China's roads and railways plan likely sent the stocks up.

"The Euro thing was an indication the economy will strengthen," he said. "And China's highways will require steel." Metallurgical, or coking coal, is a key ingredient in steelmaking.

"Chinese markets have been down recently and people have been very bearish," said Michael Dudas, of Sterne Agee.

He said the ECB action, and also hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve might make a move to stimulate the U.S. economy, were probably behind Wall Street's move back into coal and steel stocks, which have been depressed for some time.

"There are stimulus hopes here and abroad, and China certainly does not hurt," said Dudas.

But Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research, was skeptical China's infrastructure buildout was driving the steel stocks.

"Highways and railroads use a negligible amount of steel," he said. He calculated China's plans could require 2 million or 3 million tons over several years, a small fraction of China's expected annual 700 million tons of steel production.

"I don't think it's China at all but the likelihood of a new Fed stimulus," said Bradford. "Lower interest rates will stimulate construction and that's where steel benefits."

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, U.S. Steel (X.N) shares were 6.6 percent higher at $20.48, AK Steel (AKS.N) rose 8.5 percent to $5.83 and Nucor (NUE.N) added 2.4 percent to $39.04. On the Nasdaq, Steel Dynamics (STLD.O) rose 3 percent to $12.31.

Coal shares rose too. Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N surged 13.5 percent to $6.71, and Peabody Energy (BTU.N) gained 9.2 percent to $23.39. Arch Coal (ACI.N) was 7.8 percent higher at $6.58 and Consol Energy (CNX.N) jumped 6.5 percent to $31.07.

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF.N) which produces coal and iron ore, another ingredient in the steel-making process, gained 10.3 percent to $38.48.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)