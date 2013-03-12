NEW YORK, March 12 January steel exports from the United States fell by 14.6 percent from the same month last year due to a decline in international steel demand, an industry body said on Tuesday.

"Steel exports declined to all regions in the year-to-year comparison as international economic conditions and steel-related demand sagged," said David Phelps, president of the steel trade association American Institute for International Steel.

"We are concerned about the direction of the international marketplace at this point."

January exports, at 1.1 million net tons or about 977,350 metric tonnes, however, were 11.2 percent higher than in December 2012, AIIS said, tracking a seasonal pattern.