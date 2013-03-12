NEW YORK, March 12 January steel exports from
the United States fell by 14.6 percent from the same month last
year due to a decline in international steel demand, an industry
body said on Tuesday.
"Steel exports declined to all regions in the year-to-year
comparison as international economic conditions and
steel-related demand sagged," said David Phelps, president of
the steel trade association American Institute for International
Steel.
"We are concerned about the direction of the international
marketplace at this point."
January exports, at 1.1 million net tons or about 977,350
metric tonnes, however, were 11.2 percent higher than in
December 2012, AIIS said, tracking a seasonal pattern.