SAO PAULO Investors should pocket gains from the 20 percent rise in shares of Latin American steelmakers this year because those gains might be overdone and are unsustainable over time, Citigroup said in a report on Thursday.

The rally has been driven mainly by rising risk-taking among international investors who took advantage of depressed share prices in the industry, and is not due to "a sustainable improvement in sector fundamentals," Alexander Hacking, Citigroup's mining and steel analyst for Latin America, said in a report.

Demand for some steel products is looking weak and prices are more likely to fall than rise, Hacking said in the report, titled "Time to Take Profits." High inventory will continue to impact sales, and cost inflation remains a threat, he added.

"We believe the Brazilian steel sector does offer investors long-term secular growth," the report said. "But the near-term outlook remains clouded by global overcapacity."

Hacking's remarks, in line with recent comments by other analysts, including Goldman Sachs Group's Marcelo Aguiar, suggest the steel sector's worst crisis in years will linger.

Over the past year, Brazilian steel companies have contended with a global supply glut; a rally in the local currency, the real, that increased imports of flat steel into Brazil; and higher raw materials costs.

Gerdau (GGBR4.SA), Brazil's biggest maker of steel products for builders, reported that fourth-quarter profit fell 34 percent from the third quarter.

Gerdau's results might be a prelude to flagging results in the sector, some analysts said. Brazil's CSN (CSNA3.SA) and Usiminas (USIM5.SA), the other two local listed steelmakers, are expected to report earnings later this month.

Hacking maintained his target price for U.S.-traded shares of Gerdau (GGB.N) at $10.41 for the next 12 months. He trimmed his price target for local shares of CSN to 17 reais from 18 reais, and for U.S.-traded shares of Ternium (TX.N) to $24 from $29.

He kept the target price for Usiminas' preferred shares at 11 reais.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)