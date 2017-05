Jan 6 United States Steel Corp said it would temporarily idle its pipe manufacturing plant in Lorain, Ohio and lay off 614 workers, largely due to weak demand from the oil industry.

The layoffs will begin in early March, a spokeswoman said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the impending layoffs earlier on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/14i2EHH) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)