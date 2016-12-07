JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Steinhoff International (SNHG.DE)(SNHJ.J) is not looking at M&A deals in South America, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, responding to a question about a possible acquisition of appliance maker Via Varejo (VVAR3.SA) in Brazil.

"We are not looking at anything in South America," Steinhoff Chief Executive Markus Jooste said during a call with analysts after releasing fourth-quarter results.

Shares in Via Varejo SA soared last month on reports that three suitors, Steinhoff among them, had expressed interest in a controlling stake in the company.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman)