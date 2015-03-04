Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Remote

JOHANNESBURG South African furniture group Steinhoff SHFJ.J is likely to move its primary listing to Frankfurt by June, its CEO said, after the floatation was delayed due to its $5.7 billion deal to buy clothes retailer Pepkor in November.

Johannesburg-based Steinhoff has been seeking a listing in Europe, where it makes the bulk of its profits, to enhance its capital structure. But plans to list the business were put on hold after Steinhoff announced the Pepkor deal.

"We expect the Pepkor transaction to be completed in the next three weeks. It looks like we could list in Frankfurt in June," Steinhoff Chief Executive Markus Jooste told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit this week.

Jooste also said the Pepkor transaction would help the group tap the fast growing apparel market in Africa, where it operates across 16 countries targeting the lowest income bracket.

"I am positive about Africa, the growth rate that it delivers is still second only to China, so, you cannot ignore that," he said.

