Shares of St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N fell 6 percent on Tuesday after a physician report filed with U.S. regulators said the company's Durata brand defibrillator lead wire had failed in a single patient, raising fears of another product recall.

St. Jude is still dealing with the fallout from last year's recall of an older-model defibrillator lead called the Riata. Leads transmit electricity to the heart from a defibrillator, an implanted device designed to deliver a life-saving shock if it detects a dangerous cardiac rhythm.

The report, posted in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration database, reignited concerns that the company's newer product line could be faulty.

The report said the lead conductor became externalized, meaning the wire carrying electricity from the defibrillator to the heart was exposed through its insulation. It said the device was removed from the patient.

A St. Jude spokeswoman told Reuters the company has reviewed the report in the FDA's MAUDE database but could not confirm any details. She said no physician has contacted the company about a failed Durata lead or returned the product, and the report contains no product serial number.

"We will make every effort to learn more about the report as quickly as possible," St. Jude spokeswoman Amy Jo Meyer said in an emailed statement. "To date, there have been no instances of externalized conductors on a Durata lead reported to St. Jude Medical."

An FDA official was not immediately available to comment on the Durata injury report in the agency's database. It lists April 17 as the report date.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said the lack of specific details in a physician report to FDA, including the absence of the doctor's name and hospital, is rare.

"This raises questions about the credibility of the physician report," Roman said in a note to clients. He called the sell-off in St. Jude shares an over-reaction and a buying opportunity.

"The sharp negative reaction in the stock reflects the fear factor of a product recall that we ultimately do not think will materialize," Roman said.

St. Jude stopped selling the earlier-generation Riata leads in late 2010 after product failures were tied to patient deaths. The company has maintained that its Durata defibrillator lead is safe and effective.

St. Jude's Riata and Riata ST ICD leads were recalled last year after reports that the silicone coating around the wires eroded at a higher-than-expected rate.

"The reaction in the stock clearly illustrates the hyper-sensitivity investors have to St. Jude's lead issues," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills.

St. Jude, the second-largest maker of ICDs after Medtronic Inc (MDT.N), had reported 671 confirmed cases of problems with Riata and Riata ST ICD leads, as of February 29.

In April, St. Jude halted sales of its QuickSite and QuickFlex leads used in cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices due to concerns that the insulation could wear away and expose the wires. The devices use a specialized pacemaker to re-coordinate the action of the right and left ventricles in patients with congestive heart failure.

Also in April, the prominent medical journal HeartRhythm published an article by Dr. Robert Hauser of the Minneapolis Heart Institute that took a critical look at the Riata lead line. The article linked the leads to 20 patient deaths and concluded that the product failed at a higher rate than Medtronic's lead, prompting St. Jude to ask for a retraction.

Shares of St. Jude closed down 6 percent at $36.24 on the New York Stock Exchange. Medtronic rose 1.7 percent and Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) finished 3.3 percent higher.

(Reporting By Susan Kelly, Lewis Krauskopf and Debra Sherman; Editing by Gary Hill, Tim Dobbyn and Richard Chang)