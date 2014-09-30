Many people stop taking life-saving drugs after heart attacks
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
NEW YORK Several pharmaceutical companies with potential Ebola treatments jumped in extended trade on Tuesday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of the virus diagnosed in the country.
U.S.-listed shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals TKMR.O jumped 20.6 percent to $25.50, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX.O) surged 14.5 percent to $11.20 while Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.O) climbed 8.2 percent to $22.83.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Reuters Health) - Within two years after a heart attack, nearly one in five people stop taking life-saving cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins, according to a new U.S. study.
BOSTON Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that the company had received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department amid an antitrust investigation focused on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solution.