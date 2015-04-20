NEW YORK (IFR) - The European Union’s so-called 20-20-20 mandate – by 2020 to reduce global CO2 emissions by 20%, source 20% of energy from renewable, and increase energy efficiency by 20% – is working its way through the US equity capital markets.

The obvious extension is the growth of yieldco vehicles focused on the Continent, such as Abengoa Yield and a potential listing by LightBeam Electric, a UK-centric yieldco that publicly filed documents initial IPO documents last week.

Nearer-term, investors will be given an opportunity to invest in the still nascent business of producing utility-grade wood-pellets through the upcoming IPO of Enviva Partners, following the launch this morning of an IPO targeting as much as US$210m.

The company is the first pure-play wood-pellet manufacturer and represents a new asset class within master limited partnerships.

“It will be interesting because we haven’t seen a unique asset class for some time,” explained one MLP banker close to the offering. “They are the market leader, but there is no real public comparable.”

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup are marketing 10m units at US$19–US$21 with pricing planned for after the market close April 28, a standard seven-day roadshow (for MLPs) that will focus on dedicated MLP funds and yield-oriented, non-MLP institutions.

The indicative range targets an 8.25% annual yield, attractive relative the 6% yield of the benchmark Alerian MLP index and other, growth-oriented yield comparables.

The banks are guiding investors toward a mid-teens annual distribution growth, from the initial 41.25-cent quarterly payout (US$1.65 annual), indicated the source. The distribution provides conservative 1.15-times coverage on cash available for distribution the company expects to generate in its first full year ended March 31, 2016, based on projections contained in the company’s prospectus.

Abengoa Yield, by comparison, currently trades at a 3% yield; high-growth midstream MLPs such as Cone Midstream Partners at 4.9%; and Plum Creek Timber Company, a timber REIT, at 4.2%.

Enviva Partners sources wood fiber from thousands of landowners and other suppliers that it manufactures into wood pellets at five facilities with combined productive capacity of 1.74m metric tons per year.

The company has contracted with large European utilities to off-take all production under take-or-pay contracts through 2016, and has contracted half of the current productive capacity from 2017 through 2021.

Because wood fiber supplies can be replenished, wood pellets are viewed as biomass by European and UK regulators, though some of the rules around forest management practices have yet to be finalized, the company said in its prospectus.

Global demand for utility-grade wood pellets is projected to grow from 11.5m MTPY in 2014 to 36.1m MTPY in 2020 as European utilities retrofit coal-fired plants to accept wood pellets, the company indicated in its prospectus, citing information from independent consultant Hawkins Wright.

To meet that growth, Enviva Partners has a right of first offer on an already operational plant; as well as on another facility and a deepwater terminal that are both under construction. The company also plans to acquire other third-party wood-pellet manufacturers.

(Reporting By Stephen Lacey; Editing by Jack Doran)