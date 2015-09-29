SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Brazil's battered stock market is likely to gain modest ground in coming months on foreign investment drawn by a weak currency, but a solid rebound looks elusive until the country's political crisis abates, a Reuters poll showed.

The same survey of stock market strategists and analysts forecast a moderate gain in Mexican shares that may be limited by an eventual hike in U.S. interest rates and lower oil prices.

Brazilian stocks have dropped over 12 percent this year as the nation struggles through its worst recession in 25 years.

With the Brazilian real currency falling to a record low, stocks have plunged more than 40 percent in dollar terms, creating opportunities for foreign investors.

So far this year, foreign investment flows into the Bovespa total a net positive 18 billion reais ($4.54 billion), though down from the 21.3 billion reais registered three months ago.

Foreign buyers will probably fuel a modest 5 percent increase in the Bovespa index to 46,000 points by year-end, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts.

Investors are still bracing for political turmoil, however.

A massive corruption scandal at state-run oil producer Petrobras has fueled a political crisis that left President Dilma Rousseff with little popular or congressional support to push through critical budget cuts and tax hikes.

With broad popular support for her impeachment and little expectation for a political resurgence, many investors see a Rousseff ouster as a positive trigger for financial markets.

"The political situation is really slamming the market," said Mirela Rappaport, a partner with asset management firm Investport in Sao Paulo.

"We could see a rally if the president left office, because it creates the chance of someone coming in with a more liberal agenda, who would have the political support to get things back on track."

Mexico's IPC stock index should rise at a sharper pace through the end of the year, forecasters said, buoyed by solid economic growth in the United States, Mexico's top trade partner, and optimism about the future.

The median forecast from 12 analysts suggested the index would climb to 45,500 by year-end, a near 9 percent gain from Monday's close of 41,893.51.

The poll was conducted between September 24-28.

