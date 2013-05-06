Buyout group SVP combines European packaging firms ahead of U.S. listing
FRANKFURT Private equity group SVPGlobal will combine its packaging firms Kloeckner Pentaplast and Linpac to increase their clout ahead of a planned stock market listing.
HELSINKI Intel Corp's (INTC.O) security software division McAfee said it plans to buy Finland's network firewall maker Stonesoft Oyj SFT1V.HE for around $389 million in cash, a 128 percent premium to the company's stock market value at Friday's close.
The move comes as a slump in the PC industry hurts security software sales. Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Windows 8, launched in late October, was bundled with free anti-virus software - another blow for the industry.
The tender offer for Stonesoft shares was 4.50 euros per share, compared with their closing price on Friday of 1.97 euros. ($1 = 0.7624 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)
FRANKFURT Private equity group SVPGlobal will combine its packaging firms Kloeckner Pentaplast and Linpac to increase their clout ahead of a planned stock market listing.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.