HELSINKI Stora Enso (STERV.HE), the Finnish maker of paper, pulp and packaging, has begun an internal review of its paper business, reviving speculation on further restructuring in an industry hit hard by the growth of online publishing.

Stora and rivals such as UPM-Kymmene UPM1V.HE have closed dozens of paper mills and cut thousands of jobs in the past years as the European demand for paper products declined as readers opt for digital devices.

Stora said it had started a review on how to manage the paper division when it faces increasing cost pressure and declining demand.

"We have five divisions, four are growing and one (paper) is declining," Chief Executive Karl-Henrik Sundstrom told a conference call.

"This is an internal project, we need to create a structure for paper that is future proof."

Analysts took the move as a sign that Stora is stepping up its efforts to reduce exposure to the business.

"I do believe that the option (of divesting the business) is on their table. Perhaps selling the whole unit would be difficult but they could do it in parts," said Antti Viljakainen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

Stora last month announced a divestment of a German magazine paper mill and a closure of a Chinese paper plant.

There has long been talk of consolidation in the sector and UPM in particular has been looking for ways to cut costs by merging paper assets with other players.

"No one wants to put more capital in this business, which makes large moves very difficult," Viljakainen said.

European demand for graphic papers -- such as magazine paper, newsprint and office paper -- has fallen by around a quarter in the past decade. UPM is the region's market leader in the segment, followed by Stora, South Africa's Sappi (SAPJ.J) and Norway's Norske Skog (NSG.OL).

Stora has protected sales and profits by investing in the production of pulp and packaging board -- products with a brighter outlook.

Adjusted operating profit in the past three months rose 9 percent from a year ago to 226 million euros ($249 million), the company said on Thursday, slightly missing the market consensus due to one-off costs.

Quarterly sales in the paper unit fell 8 percent from a year ago to 839 million euros -- accounting for a third of the group's total sales.

For the third quarter, Stora forecast a flat or somewhat lower core profit compared with the second quarter, due to maintenance shutdowns and the costs of starting up its new board mill in China.

