LONDON Traders have a long way to go before they max out oil storage tanks, a top executive at the world's largest independent energy trader told Reuters, even as tank farms and terminals report near-record demand amid a glut of crude and refined products.

Chris Bake, director of origination and investments

at privately owned Vitol, told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit fears of a storage shortfall this year are overstated, with the market adapting to excess supplies.

"I still think there is capacity to store oil, and I still think the market has the habit of solving these problems," Bake said.

"It's going to be a little while before we wake up and say 'Oh dear, we can't put another barrel anywhere.'"

The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, has warned swelling crude oil stocks could "bump up against storage capacity limits" in the first half of this year.

That has weighed on oil prices, especially in the United States, where the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract on Monday fell to its biggest discount in over a year against global marker North Sea Brent.

Vitol's views carry weight as it ships more oil globally than any other independent trading company, with revenues of more than $300 billion in 2013. It also owns a network of storage terminals, including through its 50 percent stake in VTTI Energy Partners LP (VTTI.N).

Bake said a range of factors would keep tanks worldwide from filling up, including stronger-than-expected demand and as WTI prices have fallen to a point that "has to drive down" U.S. shale production.

Crude inventories at the WTI delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, have risen by 25 million barrels over 12 straight weeks, by far the largest build in Energy Information Administration records going back 11 years. Traders have also booked at least 50 million barrels in floating storage as the most attractive onshore space fills.

But the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States has been slipping, falling for the 12th straight week last week to the lowest since June 2011, according to oil services firm Baker Hughes.

"The whole reality of the shale revolution is that production is incredibly dynamic," Bake said, adding that shale output "moves a lot faster than what we're used to in terms of incremental day-on-day and month-on-month production".

REFINED STORAGE

Bake said stronger-than-expected demand for oil products, notably gasoline, is also helping to absorb the production from refineries in Europe and Asia that have been running full steam since late last year.

"Product inventories are building slower than anyone anticipated," Bake said. "Gasoline demand overall seems a lot higher than anyone anticipated."

While traders scrambled early in the year to secure storage in strategic hubs for gasoline, diesel and heating oil, and distillates, those tanks are far from full, according to those watching stock levels.

Industry monitor Genscape said the close to 4 million tonnes of gasoil currently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub accounts for just under 60 percent of the space available in the region, and traders said space outside the key hub is plentiful.

"The end of winter demand will be quite telling," Bake said. "But there are some strong surprises out there."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Additional reporting by Emma Farge, Dmitry Zhdannikov and David Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson)