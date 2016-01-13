Sub-tropical storm Alex has formed over the far eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm was located about 785 miles (1,260 km) south-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is moving toward the northeast at about 14 miles per hour (22 km/h), and a turn toward the north with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next 48 hours, it added.

(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)