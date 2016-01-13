EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Sub-tropical storm Alex has formed over the far eastern Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
The storm was located about 785 miles (1,260 km) south-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
The storm is moving toward the northeast at about 14 miles per hour (22 km/h), and a turn toward the north with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next 48 hours, it added.
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.